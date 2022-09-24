Number of people dead in protests in Iran increasing – IRIB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. A total of 35 citizens and police officers have died during protests in Iran since September 19, 2022, Trend reports citing Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

According to the report, a lot of people were injured during the protests.

The protests in Iranian cities are ongoing, being prompted by the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, allegedly after being beaten by Iran's morality police while in custody for violating the strict hijab-wearing rules. Amini's death on September 16 triggered mass protests in Iran several days later.

Hijab was made mandatory for women in Iran shortly after the country’s 1979 revolution. Women who break the strict dress code risk being arrested by Iran’s morality police. Based on the dress code, women are required to fully cover their hair in public and wear long, loose-fitting clothes.

