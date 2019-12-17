Expert talks Azerbaijan's potential to develop alternative energy sources

17 December 2019 18:40 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

By Anastasia Savchenko - Trend:

The prospects for the development of renewable energy industry are big as there are solar and wind energy sources in Azerbaijan, which are successfully used for generating electricity, Adik Mammadov, Ph.D. in Agriculture of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics, told Trend.

Mammadov was commenting on the issue regarding the prospects of using alternative energy sources in Azerbaijan.

Mammadov reminded that in accordance with the last year's indicators, the total volume of electricity generated in Azerbaijan reached 17-18 billion kilowatts per hour, nine percent of which account for renewable energy sources.

"Alternative energy in our country is developing," Mammadov said.

He also added that the development of regenerative energy sources in Azerbaijan may also be stipulated by the gradual transition of many countries to the use of non-traditional energy sources.

"Nevertheless, besides its positive aspects, there is a reverse side in the use of renewable energy sources," the expert said. "For example, solar panels covering vast areas are built on soil resources."

"Thus, these soil resources are not used for agricultural purposes, therefore, agricultural products are not cultivated on this territory," Mammadov added. "Wind power plants create noise, electromagnetic fields, etc."

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @AnSav_2105

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
For 11 months of 2019, exports from Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir to Azerbaijan exceed $1B (Exclusive)
Turkey 19:21
Ukraine’s Kherson region, SOCAR Ukraine strengthening co-op
Economy 18:43
Azerbaijani, Ukrainian presidents attend business forum in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 18:43
Eleven parties apply for participation in Azerbaijan's early parliamentary elections
Politics 17:50
Naqif Hamzayev: Azerbaijan's relations with Ukraine developing in rising line
Society 17:50
Azerbaijani dancers win gold at World Championship in Austria (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Society 17:47
Latest
Over 1,000 kilometers of roads and railways to be laid in Iran
Transport 19:22
For 11 months of 2019, exports from Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir to Azerbaijan exceed $1B (Exclusive)
Turkey 19:21
Turkmenistan completing cotton harvesting campaign
Business 19:11
Sales volumes of Iran’s Khuzestan petrochemical company up by 30%
Business 19:10
Iran's oil minister talks air pollution, switching from gasoline to CNG
Oil&Gas 19:10
Iran’s Oxin Steel Company beats annual export record
Business 18:54
Iran's steel industry needs a roadmap - Hormozgan Steel CEO
Business 18:50
Ukraine’s Kherson region, SOCAR Ukraine strengthening co-op
Economy 18:43
Azerbaijani, Ukrainian presidents attend business forum in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 18:43