Time for Armenia to think about its history: who profits from so-called 'genocide'?

Commentary 24 April 2021 14:05 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The pre-election promises of all US presidents that they would allegedly recognize the so-called ‘Armenian genocide’ were nothing more than an attempt to win a majority of votes during the elections.

As for the current US President Joe Biden, even during his election campaign, it was noticeable that he had a special sympathy for the Armenian lobby.

On April 23, the White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that Biden intends to make a statement on the ‘death of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire’, but didn’t speak about whether he will use the 'genocide' term in his speech.

It’s not yet known whether Biden will pronounce the ‘genocide’ word, but the Armenians themselves admit that the events of 1915 are currently being used for political purposes.

For example, Bedros Shirinoglu, chairman of the Union of Armenian Foundations of Turkey, accused the US, the EU, and a number of other countries of a politically motivated approach to the events of 1915 in the Ottoman state.

"The US, the EU, and a number of other countries considering the events of 1915, based on political motives, are far from a well-meaning approach," Shirinoglu told Anadolu News Agency.

For many years, the Turkish authorities have made statements that Turkey grieves only for the peaceful Armenian population, which, like representatives of other peoples, suffered during the events of 1915.

The fact is notable that Turkey doesn’t mourn for those Armenians who betrayed the country and killed its Muslim population ‘in the name of the idea of ​​creating a Great Armenia.’

Despite the fact that Ankara admits that the events of 1915 were a tragedy for representatives of all peoples, including Armenians, Armenia in every possible way refuses to open its historical archives for their investigation. Since the archives of Armenia are not available, reference can only be made to the archives of the Ottoman Empire.

As it’s known, in 1915, Mehmed Talaat Pasha sent a telegram to the governor of Diyarbakir, which read: “Recently, Armenians deported from the city have been cutthroats like rams at night. We have information that the death toll reaches 2,000 people. We demand to be informed about the situation on the ground. We don’t yet know who is behind this - the Turks, Kurds, Arabs, or Alawites?" [this is the literal translation of the telegram from Turkish].

Thereafter, 1,397 death sentences were passed in Diyarbakir. It was found that more than 600 people who attacked the Armenians were Armenian deserters.

If the Turks then wanted to exterminate the Armenians, then why did Mehmed Talaat Pasha send this telegram?

Another fact proving that there could be no talk of any ‘Islamic racism’ in the Ottoman Empire at that time is as follows.

The laws of the Ottoman Empire were based on Sharia and the Koran, and if there was ‘Islamic racism’ in the empire, the Turks would not allow the Armenians to conduct their religious services and perform rituals.

Besides, facts are known that prove that the Armenians since 1885 have been actively involved in the collapse of the Ottoman Empire from the inside.

It was in 1885 that an Armenian from Van Mkrtich Portukalyan created the ‘Armenakan’ party in France, one of the goals of which was to rouse Armenians to fight the Ottoman Empire. The activation of the Armenians on the territory of the Ottoman Empire occurred precisely in the period after the creation of this party.

Hundreds of more facts can be cited from the archives of the Ottoman Empire about the betrayal of Armenians in relation to the Turks and the empire itself.

So it’s time for the Armenians to think about their history and draw a conclusion from historical facts rather than blindly follow the propaganda of the Armenian diaspora, which profits from the so-called ‘Armenian genocide’.

Rufiz Hafizoglu is an Editor-in-Chief of the Azerbaijani-based Trend News Agency.

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

