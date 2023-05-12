BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Azerbaijani gas covers about 30% of Bulgaria’s annual consumption, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Bulgaria to Azerbaijan Rouslan Stoyanov said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

The envoy went on to add that the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) is a huge project and Azerbaijan was an important driving force for its successful realization.

"Its implementation was an example of what can be accomplished when governments, private companies and financial institutions are motivated and willing to work together. I am pleased that Bulgaria is a part of this endeavor from the very beginning. Of course, this would not have been possible without the long-standing and friendly bilateral political relations between our countries, which have naturally developed into a strategic partnership. Now Bulgaria is the only country through which the SGC is not directly passing but is still receiving 1 bcm of Azerbaijani gas annually. This amount represents about 10% of the TAP capacity at this stage and about 30% of Bulgaria’s annual consumption. Thus, in relation to our country, Azerbaijan becomes a crucial energy partner for Bulgaria and the EU as a whole in our endeavor for real diversification of both the sources and routes for gas supply," noted Rouslan Stoyanov.