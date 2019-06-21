Number of victims in Georgia clarified

21 June 2019 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

According to the statement of First Deputy Minister of Health Zazа Bokhua, 240 people were injured in the course of rallies in Tbilisi, of whom 102 patients remain in clinics, Trend reports with reference to the apsny.ge website.

Deputy Minister visited the victims in the clinic Ingorokva. “A total of 240 patients were taken to the hospital, 80 of whom were police officers. Two operations were performed. The condition of one patient remains serious,” the deputy minister said.

He noted that currently, 102 patients stay in different Tbilisi hospitals, and all of them receive the necessary assistance. In most cases, they had injuries, bruises, intoxication and eye traumas.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Georgian parliament chairman resigns
South Caucasus 16:02
IMF approves another money tranche for Georgia
Economy 14:24
Georgian delegation leaves BSEC meeting in Baku due to unexpected events in the country
Politics 13:03
Georgian Opposition to resume protests in Tbilisi tonight
South Caucasus 12:57
Center of Tbilisi being put in order after dispersal of rally
Georgia 11:56
Georgia hosts annual investment forum
Economy 11:05
Latest
British regulator asks Facebook, eBay to tackle sale of fake reviews
Other News 16:12
Azerbaijan-Russia partnership: good example of how to find common ground
Commentary 16:06
National currency of Kazakhstan strengthens against US dollar
Finance 16:03
Georgian parliament chairman resigns
South Caucasus 16:02
Azerbaijan reveals metallurgical output value
Economy 15:48
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan to increase rail traffic
Economy 15:47
It is up to Huawei to demonstrate they meet our security requirements, Germany's Altmaier says
Other News 15:44
Iran's Khorassan Razavi Province exports goods worth $2B
Iran 15:19
U.N. chief Guterres calls for 'nerves of steel' in the Gulf
World 15:11