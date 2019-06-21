Number of victims in Georgia clarified

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

According to the statement of First Deputy Minister of Health Zazа Bokhua, 240 people were injured in the course of rallies in Tbilisi, of whom 102 patients remain in clinics, Trend reports with reference to the apsny.ge website.

Deputy Minister visited the victims in the clinic Ingorokva. “A total of 240 patients were taken to the hospital, 80 of whom were police officers. Two operations were performed. The condition of one patient remains serious,” the deputy minister said.

He noted that currently, 102 patients stay in different Tbilisi hospitals, and all of them receive the necessary assistance. In most cases, they had injuries, bruises, intoxication and eye traumas.

