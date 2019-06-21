Member of parliamentary majority of Georgia willing to refuse the mandate

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

Member of the parliamentary majority Zakaria Kutsnashvili, who led the Georgian delegation at the International Assembly of Orthodoxy and acted as the organizer of the event, is willing to refuse the deputy’s mandate, Trend reports referring to apsny.ge.

“I do not have a position in the parliament, the only thing I have is the free mandate of the deputy. Therefore, I declare today that I am ready to refuse the free mandate of the deputy, ” Kutsnashvili said.

Zakaria Kutsnashvili assumed political responsibility for the events at the meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of Orthodoxy, which became a catalyst for mass protests in Tbilisi.

He yesterday apologized to the public for the incident.

