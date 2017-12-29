Over 40,000 people left Armenia in 2017

29 December 2017 19:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

Trend:

As of the second half of 2017, about 200,000 Armenian citizens left the country either for a permanent place of residence or to work abroad, demographer Ruben Yeganyan said at a meeting with reporters Dec. 29, the Armenian media reported.

“According to the research data, over 35 percent of households participated in migration processes in the last 3-4 years,” Yeganyan said. “In 2016, 37,500 people left Armenia, but this number amounted to over 40,000 in 2017.”

Emigration from Armenia is increasingly growing with a simultaneous fall in the birth rate and increase in mortality.

In the first quarter of 2016, 9,125 children were born in Armenia, but only 8,534 children were born in the country this year. In general, the birth rate has fallen by 16 percent for the last 7 years. In the first quarter of 2017, 8,037 deaths were recorded, while 7,744 deaths were recorded in 2016.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Hajiyev: Armenian parliament's deputy head shows illiteracy in every statement
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 29 December 18:08
Armenia again breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 29 December 09:21
Azerbaijan agrees on expansion of OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative’s office
Politics 28 December 11:52
Work underway to free Azerbaijani hostages taken by Armenia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 December 10:45
PM expects 2018 to be more difficult year for Armenia
South Caucasus 28 December 10:27
Armenia continues violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 December 09:47
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 27 December 09:37
Azerbaijan removes Russian blogger from list of undesirable people
Politics 26 December 15:43
Markets in Armenia resemble funeral homes
South Caucasus 26 December 14:38
Mexican MPs visiting occupied Azerbaijani lands were manipulated by Armenia – media
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 26 December 13:01
Activists criticize new Judicial Code of Armenia
Armenia 26 December 10:09
Why EU's support cannot improve situation in Armenia?
South Caucasus 25 December 14:57
Armenia again breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 23 December 09:43
American writer highlights Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan (VIDEO)
Commentary 22 December 14:13
Food prices to rise in Armenia from January 1
South Caucasus 22 December 13:06
Ministry: Russia to continue mediating for Karabakh conflict’s peaceful settlement
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 22 December 11:06
Another ceasefire violation from Armenia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 22 December 09:19
Pakistan not to recognize Armenia as state until fulfillment of UN resolutions on Karabakh
Politics 21 December 16:55