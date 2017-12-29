Over 40,000 people left Armenia in 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

Trend:

As of the second half of 2017, about 200,000 Armenian citizens left the country either for a permanent place of residence or to work abroad, demographer Ruben Yeganyan said at a meeting with reporters Dec. 29, the Armenian media reported.

“According to the research data, over 35 percent of households participated in migration processes in the last 3-4 years,” Yeganyan said. “In 2016, 37,500 people left Armenia, but this number amounted to over 40,000 in 2017.”

Emigration from Armenia is increasingly growing with a simultaneous fall in the birth rate and increase in mortality.

In the first quarter of 2016, 9,125 children were born in Armenia, but only 8,534 children were born in the country this year. In general, the birth rate has fallen by 16 percent for the last 7 years. In the first quarter of 2017, 8,037 deaths were recorded, while 7,744 deaths were recorded in 2016.

