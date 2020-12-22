Hundreds of Armenian activists began blocking governmental buildings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

Trend:

After the call of the opposition "Movement to Save the Motherland", hundreds of Armenian activists began blocking the buildings of the government and the Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia on Dec. 22, TASS correspondent reports from the scene, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Armenia without Nikol! Nikol must go!" the activists chanted.

"At the moment, the situation on Republic Square, where the cabinet building is located, is tense, the police are on duty. Also, a group of oppositionists blocked the government building on Vazgen Sargsyan Street, where a number of departments are located, including the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier, it was reported that 17 opposition parties of Armenia, which created the "Movement for the Salvation of the Motherland", began a rally on Republic Square in front of the government building demanding the resignation of Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The rally is attended by several thousand people.