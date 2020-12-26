Pashinyan invites Armenian political forces to consultations on 2021 snap elections

Armenia 26 December 2020 02:25 (UTC+04:00)
Pashinyan invites Armenian political forces to consultations on 2021 snap elections

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan invited Armenian political forces to take part in consultations on 2021 snap parliamentary elections, Trend reports citing TASS.

"I invite the parliamentary and interested foreign parliamentary forces to hold extraordinary parliamentary elections in 2021," the prime minister said on Facebook.

The prime minister stated that the opposition’s move to have him resigned was not supported by the people. According to Pashinyan, the opposition was free to act as the government did not use force to retain power.

Protests demanding Pashinyan’s resignation have been ongoing in Armenia for over a month already. The opposition claims that the November 9 trilateral ceasefire agreement on Nagorno-Karabakh was a capitulation. His opponents also blame Pashinyan for the economic and social troubles in the republic.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkey reports 17,543 more coronavirus infections
Turkey reports 17,543 more coronavirus infections
Technical discussions underway for SOCAR-BP petrochemical project
Technical discussions underway for SOCAR-BP petrochemical project
No output decrease expected at Petkim in 2021, says SOCAR
No output decrease expected at Petkim in 2021, says SOCAR
Loading Bars
Latest
Netanyahu speaks with Morocco's king, invites him to Israel Israel 03:18
Pashinyan invites Armenian political forces to consultations on 2021 snap elections Armenia 02:25
Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue Transport 01:37
Ethiopia says national election to be held in June Other News 00:46
Georgia has opportunity to be connection point for some largest global economies Business 25 December 23:58
U.S. will require negative COVID-19 tests for all UK passengers US 25 December 23:10
Kazakhstan to continue on chosen path of reforms Kazakhstan 25 December 22:45
Tbilisi City Assembly approves 2021 municipal budget Georgia 25 December 22:45
Money transfer license issued for purchase of coronavirus vaccine Iran 25 December 22:42
PMs of Azerbaijan, Georgia talk further strengthening bilateral co-op Politics 25 December 22:36
Turkey reports 17,543 more coronavirus infections Turkey 25 December 22:11
Kazakhstan takes support measures to mitigate crisis during state of emergency Finance 25 December 21:02
Azerbaijan sowing sycamore and oak seeds in liberated lands – ministry Society 25 December 20:52
Kazakhstan to create list of export-oriented projects in industrial zone Business 25 December 20:46
Employment to be priority in liberated Azerbaijani lands - minister Society 25 December 20:20
Azerbaijani parliament approves amendments on workplace pensions in first reading Society 25 December 20:20
Azerbaijan to create reserves and national parks in liberated lands Society 25 December 19:43
Assistant to Azerbaijani president holds meeting on creation of public councils Politics 25 December 19:07
Possibilities of opening Azerbaijan’s Trade House in Pakistan under consideration (PHOTO) Business 25 December 19:04
Georgia sees decrease in annual inflation Finance 25 December 18:29
Azerbaijan Television begins to broadcast in liberated Shusha (PHOTO) Society 25 December 18:22
Georgia's Batumi sees decrease in real estate transactions Business 25 December 18:17
Housing market growing in Georgia's Tbilisi - Colliers International Business 25 December 18:13
Azerbaijan announces living wage per capita for 2021 Economy 25 December 18:00
Azerbaijan reveals volume of bank deposits for 11M2020 Finance 25 December 18:00
Level of criterion of needs to increase in Azerbaijan Finance 25 December 17:56
Technical discussions underway for SOCAR-BP petrochemical project Oil&Gas 25 December 17:53
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for transport services Tenders 25 December 17:49
Kazakhstan dev't bank to focus on projects portfolio diversification in 2021 Business 25 December 17:48
No output decrease expected at Petkim in 2021, says SOCAR Oil&Gas 25 December 17:44
Star Refinery’s return to full capacity in jet fuel production depends on COVID-19 Oil&Gas 25 December 17:32
Former President of Ukraine congratulates President Aliyev Politics 25 December 17:27
Azerbaijan's parliament approves 2021 budget of Social Protection Fund Economy 25 December 17:27
Tourism receipts comes to standstill in Georgia since COVID-19 hit Business 25 December 17:26
Star Refinery’s planned crude oil processing as of 2020 disclosed Oil&Gas 25 December 17:24
11M2020 revenues from customs duties to Azerbaijani state budget down Finance 25 December 17:16
Bank mortgage lending reduced in Azerbaijan Finance 25 December 17:15
COVID-19 increases need for comprehensive dialogue between Turkmenistan, Romania in energy sector Business 25 December 17:14
Uzbekistan reveals enterprises, organizations operating in construction sector for 11M2020 Construction 25 December 17:11
North Kazakhstan launches bioethanol manufacturing, following major overhaul Business 25 December 17:10
Pensions in Azerbaijan to grow in coming years - labor minister Society 25 December 17:05
Azerbaijani parliament adopts draft on state budget for 2021 Economy 25 December 17:05
Georgia talks about lifting tax breaks in country Business 25 December 17:00
Azerbaijan reports 1,704 new COVID-19 cases, 4,359 recoveries Society 25 December 16:59
Azerbaijan, Georgia aim to boost inter-parliamentary cooperation for peace and security in region Georgia 25 December 16:53
WB supports Georgia in its COVID-19 fight Business 25 December 16:53
Azerbaijan's MoD shares footage of Kalbajar's Mammadsafi village Politics 25 December 16:36
Azerbaijan reveals November inflows to state budget from customs duties Business 25 December 16:35
Deficit in Azerbaijani state budget for 2021 to be mainly covered via borrowing Finance 25 December 16:34
Uzbekistan eyes increasing coal production in 2021 Oil&Gas 25 December 16:30
Investments in Karabakh projects to improve Azerbaijan's economic potential - Gazprombank Finance 25 December 16:21
Iran's budget plan requires fundamental changes - MP Business 25 December 16:16
Uzbekistan Airways suspends flights to Frankfurt Transport 25 December 16:02
Azerbaijan Railways' subsidiary launches new digital solution Transport 25 December 16:00
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 25 Society 25 December 16:00
Number of plastic cards circulated in Uzbekistan significantly increases Finance 25 December 15:58
SecGen of Gas Exporting Countries Forum congratulates President Aliyev Politics 25 December 15:54
Reinforced concrete products manufacturing to be launched in Kazakhstan's Turkestan Business 25 December 15:52
Another Turkish cargo to be transited via Port of Baku to China Transport 25 December 15:50
Azerbaijan’s AzInTelecom company opens tender to buy video surveillance cameras Tenders 25 December 15:49
Fiscal policy to have central role in stabilizing Georgian economy Business 25 December 15:48
Romania interested in more significant presence of its companies Turkmen market Business 25 December 15:36
State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads completes repair of several streets, roads in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO) Transport 25 December 15:31
Path to renewables is path to lasting peace in South Caucasus Politics 25 December 15:22
Georgia names number of beneficiaries of discount cards under agro-diesel promotion program Oil&Gas 25 December 15:17
Azerbaijan sees decrease in volume of population's deposits Finance 25 December 15:16
Italy supports Uzbekistan’s accession to WTO Uzbekistan 25 December 15:07
Azerbaijan to revise staff payroll system in budgetary organizations - Accounting Chamber Finance 25 December 15:07
Notable growth recorded in Azerbaijan's money supply Finance 25 December 14:59
Georgian Railway's revenues from passenger transportation drop Transport 25 December 14:58
Iran, Iraq Shalamcheh border closed due to outbreak of new strain of coronavirus in UK Society 25 December 14:49
Moscow to host second Caspian Economic Forum in Aug. 2021 Business 25 December 14:46
Kazakhstan's major e-commerce services company places public bonds Finance 25 December 14:34
Georgian farmers receive significant funds as part of state support program Business 25 December 14:27
Preliminary report prepared on torture of Azerbaijani POWs by Armenia Politics 25 December 14:21
BP regional president congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 25 December 14:19
Iran allocates funds to import COVID-19 vaccine Society 25 December 14:09
Azerbaijan integrates banking system with capabilities of largest foreign services ICT 25 December 14:04
Russia records 29,018 new daily coronavirus cases Russia 25 December 13:58
Russia's 'Vedomosti' names Azerbaijan's president "Politician of the Year" Politics 25 December 13:57
Azerbaijani State Customs Committee exceeds outlook on tax, customs duties to state budget Finance 25 December 13:50
Turkmenistan's Turkmengeology opens tender for purchase of metal products Tenders 25 December 13:32
Azerbaijani farmers to be able to use subsidies remaining on their cards - ministry Economy 25 December 13:31
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenhimiya opens tender to buy catalyst grids Tenders 25 December 13:18
Georgian Railways see decrease in revenues Transport 25 December 13:16
First stage of highway construction in Azerbaijan's liberated territories on final stage Society 25 December 13:15
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy methanol via tender Tenders 25 December 13:11
Uzbekistan’s import of passenger car tires down in November Transport 25 December 13:01
Turkmenistan significantly expands development of oil, gas sector Oil&Gas 25 December 12:51
Amendments made in state budget of Uzbekistan for 2020 Finance 25 December 12:50
Georgia reports 1,881 new COVID-19 cases Georgia 25 December 12:49
Azerbaijan Jewelers Association talks plans for 2021 Business 25 December 12:43
Azerbaijan shares data on compensations paid to depositors of closed banks Finance 25 December 12:39
Sukuk issuances of Islamic Development Bank cross-list at Astana International Exchange Finance 25 December 12:32
Member of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 25 December 12:29
Former PM of Croatia congratulates President Aliyev Politics 25 December 12:28
Azerbaijan to introduce mandatory health insurance countrywide in 2021 Society 25 December 12:24
Azerbaijan's electricity supplier laying high-voltage line to liberated Shusha (VIDEO) Oil&Gas 25 December 12:23
Kazakhstan crude oil, petroleum products export volume to EAEU decreases Oil&Gas 25 December 12:17
Kazakhstan boosts exports to agricultural crops export to EAEU member states Business 25 December 12:13
All news