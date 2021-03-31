Anti-Semitic sentiment rising in Armenia - US State Department

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.31

Trend:

An increase in anti-Semitic sentiments is noted in Armenia, Trend reports citing the Country Report of the US State Department on the observance of human rights for 2020 in Armenia.

“Observers estimate the country's Jewish population to be between 500 and 1,000,” said the report.

“Before the fighting with Azerbaijan in the fall, there were no reports of anti-Semitic activities in Armenia, although some anti-Semitic comments appeared on social media, denigrating government officials and activists. The government did not condemn such anti-Semitic statements,” the report reads.

The US State Department reports that since September 27, there has been an increase in anti-Semitic sentiment.

“According to members of the Jewish community and other observers, this factor is largely associated with Azerbaijan's use of weapons produced in Israel. They note that the number of anti-Semitic posts has increased. Members of the Jewish community also reported anti-Semitic remarks against them on public transport,” the report said.