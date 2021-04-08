Ex-president of Armenia Kocharian files lawsuit against Pashinyan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.8
Trend:
Former Armenian President Robert Kocharian has filed a lawsuit against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports citing Russian media.
As reported, Kocharian demands to oblige Pashinyan to publicly refute some statements about the ex-president and pay compensation in the amount of 4 million drams (about $8,000).
It is about the statements of the prime minister dated March 1, 2021.
Latest
Khazar Consortium in Turkmenistan opens tender for supply of field steam mobile multifunctional unit
Armenia must answer for crimes against Azerbaijan before int'l justice - Gambia's representative to OIC
Forbes list of India's 10 richest billionaires: Mukesh Ambani richest with $84.5 billion, Gautam Adani second