Ex-president of Armenia Kocharian files lawsuit against Pashinyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.8

Trend:

Former Armenian President Robert Kocharian has filed a lawsuit against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports citing Russian media.

As reported, Kocharian demands to oblige Pashinyan to publicly refute some statements about the ex-president and pay compensation in the amount of 4 million drams (about $8,000).

It is about the statements of the prime minister dated March 1, 2021.