No positive trends in Armenia's economy - local newspaper

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4

Trend:

There are no positive trends in Armenian economy in terms of inflation, economist Karlen Khachatryan told the Armenian Past newspaper, Trend reports citing the Armenian media.

“If we compare the change in the average consumer price index in Armenia with the global inflation rate, then in our country it is at least twice as high. Inflation in developed countries in the same month was 1.1-1.4 percent, in neighboring Georgia - 2.8 percent, and in Armenia - 5.8 percent. Consequently, there is a wave of inflation, which will further aggravate the existing social problems in Armenia,” Khachatryan said.

At the same time, the inflation rate is constantly growing, said the economist.

“Inflation in Armenia is growing because, since January 2020, this indicator has been 1.5-1.8 percent every month. In December 2021, inflation rose sharply to 3.7 percent. In January 2021, inflation in Armenia amounted to 4.3 percent, then - 4.8 percent. And this figure will further grow. Obviously, in contrast to the same period last year, we now have higher monthly inflation,” the economist said.