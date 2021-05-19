US Department of State calls on US citizens to refrain from visiting Armenia

Armenia 19 May 2021 14:24 (UTC+04:00)
US Department of State calls on US citizens to refrain from visiting Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

Trend:

The US Department of State calls on the US citizens to refrain from visiting Armenia due to the high risk of infecting with COVID-19, Trend reports citing the US Department of State on May 19.

As of May 19, 221,368 people are infected with COVID-19 in Armenia while 5,424 people died.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

