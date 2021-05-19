Armenian acting PM acknowledges importance of restoring communications in S.Caucasus
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19
Trend:
The restoration of communications in the South Caucasus region not only is acceptable, but also a priority for Armenia, Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said, Trend reports with reference to the Russian media.
“In accordance with the reached agreements, in this case Armenia will have a connection with Iran and Russia,” Pashinyan added.
