Education workers in Armenia flatly refusing to join acting PM's rally

Armenia 11 June 2021 14:01 (UTC+04:00)
Education workers in Armenia flatly refusing to join acting PM's rally

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

Education workers (teachers) in Armenia have strongly refused to join the rally of acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports referring to the Armenian media.

On June 12, as part of the campaign Pashinyan is going to visit Ijevan city, where he was born.

According to Armenian media, the directors of Ijevan's schools received an order to gather all workers and high school students in the city square in any way.

Reportedly, many teachers strongly refused to join the rally, but the directors threaten them.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakhstan's gross agriculture output jumps over three years
Kazakhstan's gross agriculture output jumps over three years
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender to buy valves
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender to buy valves
Kazakhstan’s liquids production forecast to change
Kazakhstan’s liquids production forecast to change
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran`s Mirjaveh Special Economic Zone to be established Business 14:25
Iran experiences economic growth despite COVID-19 Business 14:19
Volume of cargo shipment via Turkish Bartin port for 4M2021 announced Turkey 14:11
Volume of cargo from Morocco transported through Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 14:01
Education workers in Armenia flatly refusing to join acting PM's rally Armenia 14:01
Georgia remains among priorities on NATO agenda - FM Georgia 13:46
Turkey sees decrease in export of electrical goods to Azerbaijan Turkey 13:44
Ministry discloses volume of cargo transported through Turkish Iskenderun port Turkey 13:41
Azerbaijan shares footage from Fuzuli's Gejagozlu village (VIDEO) Society 13:37
Nizami Ganjavi International Center to host int'l web conference on People’s Vaccine Society 13:34
Azerbaijan Railways subsidiary continues to export locally-produced urea Transport 13:33
Turkish Gemlik port's 4M2021 cargo shipment volume revealed Transport 13:29
Azerbaijani president, first lady express condolences to Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Politics 13:29
Iran - Russia Chamber of Commerce talks possible Russian investments in Iran's infrastructures Business 13:26
ECO Park in Tehran - symbol of common cultural traditions of member states - ambassador Business 13:18
Iran asses livestock input reserves Business 13:12
IEA says Azerbaijan’s OPEC+ compliance reached 116% Oil&Gas 13:08
Kazakhstan's gross agriculture output jumps over three years Business 13:04
TRACECA, Turkmenistan discuss various issues of mutual interest Transport 12:57
AmCham supports measures taken to improve business environment in Azerbaijan Business 12:54
MP candidate in Armenia detained not long before election Armenia 12:50
Tajikistan, Uzbekistan sign 36 bilateral documents Uzbekistan 12:50
Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reaches USD 2.1 bln Kyrgyzstan 12:48
Azerbaijan announces date of trial of another mercenary who fought in Karabakh for Armenia Society 12:43
India, Indonesia Agree To Strengthen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: Centre Other News 12:38
India, Australia To Expand Cooperation In Digital Economy, Cyber Security Other News 12:35
Wildfires engulf almost 24 hectares of forest in Russia’s Khanty-Mansi region Russia 12:33
Israel plans reopening for vaccinated tourists in July Israel 12:29
Turkmen Construction Ministry opens tender for building Tenders 12:26
AmCham presents new 'White Paper' for support of various spheres of Azerbaijani economy Business 12:26
UK recovery quickens in April as economy posts record annual jump Europe 12:21
Turkey discloses volume of transshipped cargo via local ports from Israel Turkey 12:20
Farmers in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district plan to expand their strawberry plantations Economy 12:15
Oil rally has more room to run, Brent expected to hit $80/bbl - Goldman Sachs US 12:12
Georgia reports 695 coronavirus cases for June 11 Georgia 12:00
Covid-19 in India: Drive-in vaccination camps getting popular Other News 11:59
Turkmenistan, Abu Dhabi Development Fund sign agreements for implementation of new projects Finance 11:57
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender to buy valves Tenders 11:56
India Covid crisis: Ministry proposes 24/7 vaccination drive Other News 11:51
India’s Agriculture Exports Jump To USD 41 Billion Despite Pandemic Disruptions Other News 11:48
International reserves of Georgian National Bank up Finance 11:45
Demand for OPEC crude in 4Q21 revised down Oil&Gas 11:43
Freight traffic at Turkey's Adnan Menderes Airport rises, passenger traffic drops Turkey 11:42
Azerbaijan names revenues from oil production at Mishovdag, Kalamaddin fields Oil&Gas 11:42
Azerbaijan triples export of sugar, confectionery Business 11:42
Kazakhstan’s liquids production forecast to change Oil&Gas 11:35
Azerbaijani oil prices on the rise Finance 11:34
Azerbaijan’s liquids supply to rise amid Shah-Deniz developments – OPEC Oil&Gas 11:19
French Development Agency to allocate funds to Georgia through new agreement Business 11:10
Sentence date for Lebanese citizen accused of terrorism against Azerbaijan named (PHOTO) Politics 11:08
Turkmenistan to continue implementation of TRACECA's transport, transit projects Transport 10:57
Volume of oil production from Azerbaijani Binagadi onshore field exceeds forecast Oil&Gas 10:56
Volume of 4M2021 cargo shipment via Turkish Mersin port revealed Turkey 10:52
Azerbaijan speeds up process of road freight transport Transport 10:51
Azerbaijan's First VP shares Instagram post on Baku archbishop's death (PHOTO) Politics 10:51
Lithuania, Azerbaijan can find better possibilities for further economic co-op - vice-minister Business 10:36
Azerbaijan's MoD shares footage from liberated Bozlu village of Lachin district (VIDEO) Society 10:32
Turkey reveals 4M2021 data on cargo transhipment via Kocaeli port Turkey 10:29
Turkey releases 4M2021 info on cargo movement via Antalya port Transport 10:29
Lithuania seeks for more Azerbaijani green field investments - vice-minister Oil&Gas 10:27
Chambers of Commerce may be established to promote Lithuanian-Azerbaijani trade - vice-minister Business 10:22
Kyrgyzstan’s intelligence agencies eyeing cooperation with Kaspersky Lab Kyrgyzstan 10:20
Gold, silver, platinum prices in Azerbaijan increase Finance 10:20
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Indonesia amid COVID-19 Business 10:19
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 11 Finance 10:14
Kazakhstan's electric power distributing company opens tender to modernize equipment Tenders 09:53
Criminal case against Armenian terrorist group goes to proceedings in Azerbaijan Society 09:52
Amazon Web Services says will open data centers in Israel Israel 09:45
Oil trims gains, but heads for third weekly rise on demand recovery Oil&Gas 09:43
Baku among three most popular UEFA EURO 2020 cities Society 09:36
Volume of Spanish cargo shipment through Turkish ports revealed Turkey 09:19
Kazakhstan to create end-to-end tracking of container movement on Khorgos gateway Kazakhstan 09:10
World Bank to provide 1.1-bln-USD financial support to Jordan in fiscal 2021 Finance 08:53
Group stage of European Football Championship starts today Society 08:29
COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan reach almost 400,000 Kazakhstan 08:25
Electricity consumption in Azerbaijan increases with creation of new industries - ministry Oil&Gas 07:41
Georgia’s e-commerce market size up Business 07:38
Kazakh president discloses amount of funds allocated to support export Business 07:38
Turkey sees increase in cargo movement through Adana Airport Turkey 07:30
Israeli light rail conducts 1st test drive with Chinese-made electric train Transport 06:52
Brazil reports 2,504 more COVID-19 deaths Other News 06:17
Fed balance sheet tops $8 trillion for first time Finance 05:36
Turkey reports 6,408 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 04:42
UNESCO to help rehabilitate 100 schools destroyed by Beirut blasts Arab World 03:55
Bangladesh names SM Shafiuddin Ahmed as new head of armed forces Other News 03:14
Peruvian prosecutor requests new preventive detention of presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori Other News 02:28
U.S. consumer prices surge in May, recording largest 12-month increase since 2008 Economy 01:35
Italian tax authorities target Booking.com for alleged tax evasion Europe 00:48
Czech Development Agency shares data on projects implemented in Georgia Business 10 June 23:59
Saudi-led coalition denies recent military operation in Yemen Arab World 10 June 23:56
Azerbaijan Naval Forces delegation holds series of meetings in Pakistan (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 10 June 23:26
Azerbaijan's Fund auctions off second tranche of mortgage bonds in 2021 Finance 10 June 23:11
Problem in supplying foreign vaccines backs to sanctions - Rouhani Iran 10 June 23:07
Uzbekistan's Central Bank extends decision to maintain key rate intact Finance 10 June 23:05
Hong Kong and Georgia sign Comprehensive Double Taxation Agreement Business 10 June 23:04
Azerbaijani FM thanks UK for its support to Azerbaijan's demining activities (PHOTO) Politics 10 June 23:00
Georgia, EBRD focuses on successful projects implemented in Tbilisi Business 10 June 22:23
Armenian Armed Forces open fire on Azerbaijani units in direction of Kalbajar Politics 10 June 22:12
Turkey, Uzbekistan, UAE lead in dried fruit export to Georgia Business 10 June 21:59
Kazakhstan willing to export its QazVac COVID-19 vaccine abroad Kazakhstan 10 June 21:55
All news