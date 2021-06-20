Shots fired at one of polling stations in Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20

Trend:

The shots were fired at one of the polling stations in Azatashen village of Armenia’s Ararat district, the police reported on June 20, Trend reports citing the Russian media.

The information about the state of emergency was received by the Masis police department at 08:30 (GMT+4), half an hour after the beginning of voting process.

The police officers who arrived at the scene found out that there had been a quarrel between representatives of the Prosperous Armenia and Verelk parties.

One of the participants in the incident fired several times from a gas pistol. An investigation is underway, the weapon has been confiscated.