Armenian radicals storm building of Azerbaijani embassy in Paris (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Armenian radicals living in France stormed the building of the Azerbaijani embassy in Paris.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Rahman Mustafayev wrote about this on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

“Armenian radicals living in France attacked the building of the Azerbaijani embassy in Paris. But let's leave the Armenian barbarians aside. Mr. Emmanuel Macron does not protect embassies and ignores our fundamental requirements for our security, which is a shame for France,” the ambassador wrote.