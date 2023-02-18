EU to send mission to Armenia next week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. The EU will send a mission of 100 observers to Armenia next week, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen tweeted, Trend reports.

On January 23, 2023, the EU decided to establish a civilian European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) under the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border.

The mission's initial mandate will last two years, and its Operational Headquarters will be in Armenia. The Civilian Operation Commander will be Stefano Tomat, EEAS Managing Director of the Civilian Planning and Conduct Capability (CPCC).

A head of mission leading operations on the ground will be appointed in the near future.