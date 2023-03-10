Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Another demarche against Russia - Armenia refuses quota for CSTO Deputy Secretary General post

Armenia Materials 10 March 2023 15:00 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Armenia has refused the quota for the post of the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) Deputy Secretary General, Trend reports citing Armenian media.

“Yes, we have sent a corresponding proposal to the CSTO,” said Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Vahan Hunanyan.

This is another demarche of Armenia against Russia.

Previously, Armenia refused to conduct CSTO exercises on its territory in 2023, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said then that, in the current situation, the Armenian authorities consider holding the exercises “inappropriate”.

