Russia reacts to Armenia's ratification of Rome Statute

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. The Kremlin regards Armenia's ratification of the Rome Statute as an incorrect step from the point of view of bilateral relations, which will require finding a diplomatic solution for the Russian Federation, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Trend reports.

According to Peskov, Russia considers Armenian people brotherly, but Moscow has questions to the leadership of this country.

"The Kremlin does not agree with Yerevan's criticism of bilateral mechanisms and the CSTO," he added.

The Armenian parliament ratified the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Armenia signed the Rome Statute in 1999, but did not ratify it. The Armenian government sent a draft of ratification of the Rome Statute of the ICC to the parliament on September 1, 2023.

In March, the ICC pre-trial chamber issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and children's ombudswoman Maria Lvova-Belova. The Russian Foreign Ministry warned that Armenia's ratification of the Rome Statute of the ICC would have negative consequences for Russian-Armenian relations.