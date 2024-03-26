Restitution of four villages to Azerbaijan to happen shortly - Armenian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. The return of four villages to Azerbaijan should take place within a short period, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a closed-door meeting in the parliament, the Armenian newspaper Hraparak said, Trend reports.

"Last Friday evening, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held another closed-door meeting in the National Assembly with deputies of the Civil Pact faction. The event was attended by almost all members of the the government, including Edvard Asryan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces. The meeting lasted almost two hours and was held in a hostile atmosphere," the article says.

According to the article, Nikol Pashinyan openly stated that the return of the four villages to Azerbaijan should happen within a short period of time.

"He hinted that the third army corps could be withdrawn from these territories in the coming days, and the four settlements, which Pashinyan said were Azerbaijani, could be returned to their owners," the article emphasizes.

To note, the topic of returning villages to Azerbaijan has recently become very actual in Yerevan in the highest circles, which indicates that Armenia accepts the new realities created by Azerbaijan in the South Caucasus and realizes that constructive steps are necessary to accelerate the peace process.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel