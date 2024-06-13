Armenia summons its ambassador to Belarus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The Armenian Ambassador to Belarus has been summoned to Yerevan for consultations, Trend reports.

Nikol Pashinyan, the prime minister of Armenia, announced prior to this summons that he would never enter Belarus while President Lukashenko is in office because of remarks he made in Azerbaijan.

"I have no intention of visiting Belarus as long as Lukashenko remains president there, and I believe the same goes for other Armenian officials," he said.

Earlier, at his meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Lukashenko said: "Thoughts crossed my mind about our lunchtime philosophical discourse that took place before the war, your war of liberation. At that point, we decided that the battle could still be won. It is significant. It is crucial to keep on this triumph."

