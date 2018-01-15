Georgia’s external trade up 13.8% in 2017

15 January 2018 13:13 (UTC+04:00)

Georgia’s external trade grew by 13.8 percent in 2017 and reached $10.70 billion, says the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat), Agenda reports.

Last year the value of Georgia’s exports increased by 29.1 percent to $2.72 billion, while the value of imports also increased 9.4 percent to $7.97 billion with respect to 2016, says the Geostat preliminary data.

Georgia’s trade deficit equalled $5.25 billion this year, which was a 49 percent share of the country's total trade turnover.

Trade deficit is an economic measure of the negative balance of trade in which a country's imports exceed its exports.

Detailed data on external merchandise trade of Georgia will be published on 22 January, 2018.

