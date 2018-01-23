JSW Group plans to implement two large projects in Georgia

23 January 2018 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

JSW Group, one of the world's leading holding companies is interested in implementing two large projects in Georgia. These proposed investment projects were discussed by Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Prime Minister of Georgia and Sajjan Jindal, Chairman of JSW Group at today's meeting held in Davos at World Economic Forum, the press service of the Prime Minister of the Georgia reported.

Chairman of JSW Group positively evaluated Georgia's business environment, cooperation with the government of the country and mentioned that the company is interested in increasing the amount of investments in Georgia. Details of the possible large investment will be known by the end of this year, after the feasibility study of the project is conducted. JSW Group is a multi-billion conglomerate mainly working in the fields of steel and cement production and infrastructure development.

