Georgia’s central bank finalist in Global Inclusion Awards 2018

22 June 2018 10:09 (UTC+04:00)

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) is a finalist in the Global Inclusion Awards 2018 in the category of ‘Country Award’ for the second time, announces the NBG, Agenda reports.

The Global Inclusion Awards 2018 recognise and honour those who achieve greatness in furthering the economic citizenship of children and youth at the national, regional and international level.

The awardees demonstrate innovation in financial, social and livelihoods education, financial inclusion, and entrepreneurial support for children and youth.

The NBG has been listed among the finalists of the awards in the category of ‘Country Award’ for the following activities that the bank carried out in 2017:

For supporting Georgia’s Ministry of Education and Science in integrating financial education in the basic national curriculum;
For increasing the capacities of Georgia’s banking sector in the development of financial products for the needs of children and young people;
For raising awareness of financial education among youth in Georgia;
For making financial education one of the priorities of the bank.

This year’s Global Inclusion Awards Ceremony is organised by Child and Youth Finance International and Argentina's G20 Presidency and will take place on July 3, 2018.

It will be held as part of the GPFI Forum: "Technological Trends in Digital Financial Inclusion" on 3-4 July at the Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

