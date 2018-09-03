EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn to visit Georgia

Johannes Hahn, European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, will visit Georgia on September 3-4, Agenda reports.

The European School for the Eastern Partnership will be officially launched during his two-day visit to Tbilisi.

The vision for a European School for the Eastern Partnership is to offer quality education to high-school students from partner countries, increasing opportunities, fostering cooperation and fundamental values and promoting a better understanding of the EU.

In the first pilot phase, the project establishes a partnership with an existing school in Tbilisi, offering scholarships to students from the six partner countries for an IB Diploma Programme with a focus on European Studies.

30 students have already been selected for the 2018-2019 academic year. The European Commission and the Ministry of Education and Science of Georgia have selected the private New School as a partner where the Eastern Partnership School will be developed. The new building for the school will be constructed on land allocated by Tbilisi City Hall.

During his stay in Tbilisi Johannes Hahn will also meet with President Giorgi Margvelashvili, Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani.

