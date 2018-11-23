Education Minister announces plans for new campus for 3,000 students in Tbilisi

Georgian Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Mikheil Batiashvili has announced plans for a new campus in Tbilisi, on the territory of the Tbilisi Ivane Javakhishvili State University in the Saburtalo district, Agenda.ge reports.

The minister stated that the campus will have common and individual rooms, central and common kitchens, recreation and social spaces, libraries, swimming pools and multi-profile outer pitches.

The students of the Tbilisi State University as well as the students of other universes will be able to use the services provided by the campus,” Batiashvili said.

He stated that the campus will have 24-hour security and cleaning services.

The ministry said that investors have already shown interest in building the campus and procedures for revealing the tender-winning company will be launched in 2019.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news