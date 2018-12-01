Government of Japan provides Georgian Emergency Management Service with fire engine

1 December 2018 10:28 (UTC+04:00)

The government of Japan has provided the Emergency Management Service of Georgia with a second-hand fire engine, Agenda.ge reports.

The fire engine was designated for the Isani-Samgori area, but can be quickly transported to the rest of Tbilisi in emergency situations.

Official data show 3-4 thousand fire incidents occur every year in Tbilisi, approximately 10% of them take place in multi-story residential buildings. Therefore, high-grade fire equipment is essential for the Emergency Management Service of Georgia.

The project was organised within the framework of the “Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects”. The funding of the Embassy of Japan for this project is 99,733 USD.

The Opening Ceremony for “The Project for Provision of a Second-hand Fire Engine for Tbilisi” was held at the Training Center of Emergency Management Service earlier today.

The ceremony will be attended by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Georgia HE Mr. Tadaharu Uehara, leadership of the Emergency Management Services in Georgia, representatives of the Society for Promotion of Japanese Diplomacy and other partners and colleagues involved in implementation of the project.

The Human Security Grant Assistance for Grassroots Projects (GGP) provides assistance to relatively small projects and aims at improvement of human security in Georgia. It applies to projects in the fields of sustainable agriculture, environment protection, poverty alleviation, public health, education, social protection and others.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Macron and Abe seek to avert Renault-Nissan row
Europe 03:58
Japan’s Government supports enhancement of health sector in Tajikistan
Tajikistan 30 November 16:45
Georgian economy grows 6.7% in October 2018
Georgia 30 November 16:39
Japanese parliament ready to cooperate with Iran
Politics 30 November 16:34
Georgia hosting first Tbilisi International Night Time Economy Forum
Georgia 30 November 14:08
President Aliyev congratulates Salome Zurabishvili on election as Georgian president
Politics 30 November 11:17
Latest
Tajikistan’s tallest ever New Year’s tree to be installed in Dushanbe
Tajikistan 10:37
Kyrgyz companies illegally mine antimony and export it to China
Kyrgyzstan 10:35
Rice harvesting over in Turkmenistan's north
Economy 10:31
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Finance 10:17
Analyst talks on Iran-Pakistan ties, says what needs to be improved
Economy 10:16
Iranian goods become competitive due to rial devaluation
Economy 10:11
How can Iran maintain it share in global oil market?
Oil&Gas 10:04
Turkmen gas concern opens tender on railway-related feasibility study
Tenders 10:00
Iran avoiding car imports to save foreign currency reserves
Economy 09:42