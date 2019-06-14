International wine fair kicks off in Tbilisi

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

Trend:

The 12th International Wine and Spirits Fair WinExpo Georgia 2019 is underway in Tbilisi, Trend reports with reference to bizzone.info.

The international exhibition and fair, which is being held on June 13-15 with support of the Ministry of Environment and Agriculture of Georgia and the National Wine Agency, was opened by Georgian Minister of Environment and Agriculture Levan Davitashvili.

“The scale of the exhibition as well as the number of participating companies and visitors are increasing annually, which confirms the prestige of the exhibition and the growing interest in Georgian wine. As part of the event, an international contest was held. Its jury members are internationally recognized experts and wine specialists, whose opinion and assessment is important for popularizing and raising the awareness of Georgian wine,” said the Minister.

“WinExpo Georgia” is the largest industry exhibition in the region. Up to 160 companies from 12 countries including Georgia, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Azerbaijan, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, and Turkey participate in the fair.

