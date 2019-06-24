Vice-Speaker of Parliament of Georgia justifies head of Ministry of Internal Affairs

24 June 2019 18:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

The parliament does not see the political responsibility of the Minister of Internal Affairs Georgy Gakharia, Vice-Speaker and Acting Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Tamar Chugoshvili said, Trend reports with reference to apsny.ge.

An investigation will start in connection with the use of force, after which the question of the legal responsibility of responsible persons will be raised, she added.

The resignation of the Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia, Georgiy Gakharia, is one of the main demands of thousands participants of protest actions on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi, which have been lasting for four days in a row.

The Prosecutor General's Office of Georgia brought criminal case in connection with possible excess of office powers from police officers at dispersal of a meeting in Tbilisi near the building of the Georgian parliament on June 20-21.

Large-scale protests continue in Tbilisi started during the visit to Georgia of the Russian delegation led by deputy of Russia' State Duma and a member of the Communist Party of Russia Sergey Gavrilov, who publicly supports the independence of Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

