Protest rallies continue in Georgia

A protest rally was held near the building of the Tbilisi City Court in Georgia, Trend reports citing Georgian media outlets.

Young activists gathered by the Court and tried to lock the front door of the building, but were stopped by the police. The protesters - about 20 people - shouted and accused the police and authorities of violating their rights. There were a few skirmishes.

The opposition rally and youth organizations last week declared the authorities a "castle war".

The wave of rallies in Tbilisi began after the failure of the parliamentary vote on November 14 regarding the holding of parliamentary elections in the country in 2020. As reported, the parliament failed to approve the transition from a mixed to proportional parliamentary election system since 2020. It was necessary to amend the Georgian constitution, which required the support of 113 out of 150 deputies; however, during the vote, only 101 deputies supported the changes. Most of the deputies who abstained from the voting represented the ruling party, "Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia."

Demonstrators demand early parliamentary elections on a proportional system; the resignation of the current government and its replacement by the interim government; and renewal of the composition of Central Election Commission.

