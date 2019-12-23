Georgian PM: Georgia highly praises level of relations with Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia highly praises the level of relations with Turkey and welcomes the deepening of strategic partnership, said Georgian Prime Minister Georgi Gakharia, Trend reports referring to the Prime Minister’s press service.

He made the remark during the eighth Trilateral Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia, which is being held in Tbilisi on December 23.

"We value our special relations with Turkey and welcome further strengthening of strategic partnership,” Gakharia stated.

At the meeting, importance of trilateral format of cooperation between Georgia, Turkey and Azerbaijan was stressed. It was noted that eighth Trilateral Meeting of Foreign Ministers of three countries in Tbilisi confirms the uniqueness of this format.

As reported, Gakharia, Cavusoglu and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov also discussed regional energy and transport projects, including the Southern Gas Corridor Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project and Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

The parties also stressed the importance of cooperation in the field of culture and noted the dynamics of visits at a high level, which is another highlight of the strategic partnership between the countries.

Meetings in a trilateral format of cooperation were initiated by the foreign ministers of the three countries in 2012.

The seventh meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey took place in Istanbul in October last year.

The first trilateral meeting took place in 2012 in the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The three countries have been actively cooperating within the TANAP project carrying gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz gas fields through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

