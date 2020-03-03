WHO praises Georgia's efforts to prevent spread of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian Ambassador to Denmark Gigi Gigiadze took part in the event organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe in Copenhagen, Denmark, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, the coronavirus outbreak was one of the main topics of discussion.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, after the event, the ambassador of Georgia held a meeting with the Director of WHO Regional Office for Europe, Hans Kluge and Director of Health Emergencies and Communicable Diseases at the WHO Regional Office, Nedret Emiroglu.

“The cooperation between the World Health Organization and Georgia was discussed at the meeting. Representatives of the organization praised the efforts of the Georgian side to detect and prevent the early spread of coronavirus in the country. They emphasized the contribution of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health and its head Amiran Gamkrelidze to this process," the statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia reads.

To date, three cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Georgia. All infected are Georgian citizens who have recently arrived from abroad. In addition, 170 people are quarantined with suspected coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

