Georgia declares national emergency until April 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21

Trend

Georgia declares a national emergency to prevent the spread of the coronavirus until April 21, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said at a news briefing today that no more than ten people will be allowed to gather during this time.

All shops close to stem coronavirus spread; groceries, pharmacies, gas stations, post offices and banks remain open

Gakharia said that after a number of restrictions that Georgia had imposed at earlier stages, including the closure of borders, the country is now moving on the stage of internal transmission of the virus, which needs “additional and special measures”.

Our main task, at this stage, is and should be to hinder and stop further spread of the virus,” PM Gakharia stated.

As of today, Georgia has a total of 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including the "patient zero", who has recovered and currently stays in self-isolation.