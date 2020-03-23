Georgia imposes restrictions on all intercity transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23

By Tamilla Mamedova - Trend:

The Interagency Coordination Council on Coronavirus of Georgia has imposed restrictions on intercity transport in the country, Trend reports citung Georgian media.

Following the council’s meeting, Prime Minister’s Adviser Irakli Chikovani stated that imposing the restrictions is necessary as the phase of domestic transmission of the coronavirus has kicked off in the country.

“We should do our utmost to stop the spread of the novel virus, that is why we impose restrictions on all types of intercity transport in Georgia including railway,” Chikovani said.

The restrictions on intercity transport will come into force on March 24.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

To date, 54 cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Georgia. The first case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Georgia on February 26.

