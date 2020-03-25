Coronavirus cases reach 73 in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25

Trend:

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has reached 73 in Georgia, with nine people having recovered since the beginning of the outbreak, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, two of the 73 are Austrian citizens who have already returned home via a chartered flight.

As of now, there are 62 people inside the country infected with the virus.

No deaths have been reported in the country so far.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.