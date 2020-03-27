Number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia reaches 81

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has confirmed two new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number of infected to 81, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The updated data is available on stopcov.ge/en, launched by the government of Georgia.

According to the latest data, 4,427 people are under quarantine, while 257 are under hospital supervision. Only 13 individuals cured so far.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

---

