16 recover from coronavirus in Georgia out of 90 confirmed cases

A total of sixteen individuals have recovered from the new coronavirus in Georgia out of the 90 confirmed cases in the country, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Calling on everyone to stay home, head of the Georgian National Centre for Disease Control Amiran Gamkrelidze said earlier today that “social distancing is the most powerful weapon" against the coronavirus.

As of today, the country has 90 total cases, including the two foreigners who have left the country. 72 infected individuals out of the total 90 remain at various hospitals throughout the country.