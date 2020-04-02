Minister: Georgia expects peak stage of coronavirus in second half of April

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.2

The number of cases of coronavirus is expected to reach a peak in Georgia in the second half of April, said the Minister of Health of Georgia Ekaterine Tikaradze, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

As the minister noted, there was an expectation that until April 10 the situation would be aggrevating, but controlled.

Tikaradze explained that the development of the situation will depend on how effective the state will be and how the population will be mobilized.

According to the data on April 2, the number of people infected with coronavirus in Georgia reached 130 people. On April 1, the number of infected was 117.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

