NATO deepens partnership with Georgia

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Foreign Ministers have decided to deepen their partnerships with Georgia and Ukraine including exercises in the strategic Black Sea region, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

“We have decided to deepen the partnership with Georgia and Ukraine,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at the meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Foreign Ministers’ session via video conference. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, it was the first ministerial meeting in NATO’s seventieth history that was held by secure videoconference.

NATO Secretary General noted that the partnership includes training in a strategically important Black Sea region.

According to him, strengthening the partnership also includes working together against hybrid threats and sharing air traffic data to make the airspace safer for everyone.

"It's about exercises, it's about participation in different programs, training and also educational programs provided by NATO. It shows that we step-by-step are doing more together and step-by-step NATO provides more support and help", Stoltenberg said.

Remaining committed to security and stability in the Black Sea, the United States Mission to NATO said they support the eventual NATO membership of Georgia and Ukraine.

Relations between NATO and Georgia date back to 1992 when Georgia joined the North-Atlantic Cooperation Council (NACC). The latter was replaced by the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council (EAPC) in 1997 as a forum for discussions between NATO and partners.

In 1994 Georgia joined the Partnership for Peace (PfP) program and since 1996 has been actively participating in training and exercises within this framework.

