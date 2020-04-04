Georgia confirms first death from coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4

The first case of death from coronavirus was registered in Georgia, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

According to the data, a 79-year-old woman infected with coronavirus and hospitalized in Tbilisi on March 31, has died on April 4.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia has reached 156 on April 4.

Georgian Health Minister Yekaterina Tikaradze predicts an increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus by the end of April.

According to Tikaradze, it is possible that this number will amount to several hundred infected daily.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

