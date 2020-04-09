Georgia confirms new cases of COVID-19

Georgia 9 April 2020 10:54 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) increased up to 214 in Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The information was recently updated on a special website stopcov.ge created by the Georgian government.

Also, according to the official data, 50 patients have fully recovered from the virus. Three people died of COVID-19 in the country.

There are 4,559 people under quarantine and 353 persons – in inpatient care.

Georgian health officials again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

