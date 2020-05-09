Georgian Tbilisi TV tower lights up in colors of EU flag

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Georgian Tbilisi TV tower lit up in colors of European Union (EU) flag, Trend reports via Georgian media.

With the message “Together we are stronger” Europe Day responded to the ongoing developments around the world and singled out the importance of the solidarity in COVID-19 battle.

Within the framework of the European Days, on May 9, the Bridge of Peace will light up as well.

In the past 24 hours, the number of coronavirus cases in Georgia has increased by 8, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 623.

Reportedly, 4,723 people are being kept in a 14-day mandatory quarantine and 446 are under observation in hospitals.

The number of patients who have recovered from the illness reached 288. Ten coronavirus patients died.

---

