Georgia stays committed to Eastern Partnership goals

Georgia 12 May 2020 17:04 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia stays committed to Eastern Partnership goals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia stays committed to Eastern Partnership (EaP) goals, said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Davit Zalkaliani, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The EU's Foreign Affairs Council adopted a final document on the Eastern Partnership, which assesses its importance and outlines the directions for future cooperation, on May 11, the report said.

“We welcome the conclusion of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on the future of Eastern Partnership that reaffirms our EU aspiration goals, including a pledge for further alignment with EU market,” Zalkaliani commented on his Twitter page.

According to the foreign minister, Georgia stays committed to goals of EaP and shares the intention to make this policy more ambitious.

“Looking forward to the upcoming EaP summit”, minister wrote.

The Eastern Partnership is a joint policy initiative which aims to deepen and strengthen relations between the European Union, its Member States and its six Eastern neighbors including Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

In this framework, guiding the EU's relations with its neighbors is the EU’s Global Strategy and the revised European Neighborhood Policy which call on the need to focus on increasing the stabilization and resilience of the EU's Eastern neighbors.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkey-Turkmenistan trade turnover showing growth
Turkey-Turkmenistan trade turnover showing growth
Cargo transshipment via Turkish ports from Jan. through Apr. 2020 revealed
Cargo transshipment via Turkish ports from Jan. through Apr. 2020 revealed
France raises import of Kazakh goods in 1Q2020
France raises import of Kazakh goods in 1Q2020
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijani Energy Ministry talks April 2020 oil production volume Oil&Gas 17:51
Debts for amelioration services to be written off Georgia's farmers Business 17:46
Turkey-Turkmenistan trade turnover showing growth Turkey 17:45
UNDP to allocate funds to protect vulnerable groups from COVID-19 shocks in Georgia Finance 17:43
Re-introduction of travel agencies' licensing proposed in Azerbaijan Tourism 17:38
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan talks revenues from development of oil, gas fields Oil&Gas 17:33
Kazakhstan eyes introduction of personal income tax progressive scale Business 17:26
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary to buy petrol via tender Tenders 17:14
Kazakhstan increases coal export, cargo turnover with China via railways Transport 17:14
New gas station built in Turkmenistan’s Lebap region Construction 17:11
Farmers to be completely exempted from irrigation fees in Georgia Business 17:10
Azerbaijan to start exporting persimmons to Arab countries Business 17:05
Georgia stays committed to Eastern Partnership goals Georgia 17:04
Uzbekistan plans to implement mobile identification system ICT 17:01
Over 4% of Georgia's total population leave pension system Business 16:57
Polypropylene packing tape production increases in Turkmenistan Business 16:51
Iran controlling coronavirus in most regions Iran 16:50
Azerbaijani MP: Armenian ombudsman’s remarks on human rights - another show Politics 16:49
Kazakh Tenge Bank reveals figures of its first work year in Uzbekistan Finance 16:43
Cargo transshipment via Turkish ports from Jan. through Apr. 2020 revealed Turkey 16:42
Turkmenistan’s Ministry opens auction for sale of state property Business 16:40
Iran's Bandar Abbas Oil Refining Company adding more storage facilities Oil&Gas 16:29
Oil handling in Kazakhstan's Aktau sea port exceeds set volume plans Transport 16:27
FM: Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict blocks realizing potential for integration within CIS Politics 16:11
Irrigation systems launched in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan Province Business 16:09
Iran-Iraq trade continues despite coronavirus restrictions Business 16:03
Azerbaijan's security service talks illegal actions of Ministry of Culture (VIDEO) Politics 15:59
Azerbaijan's large industrial plant talks on working regime amid lockdown Business 15:56
France raises import of Kazakh goods in 1Q2020 Business 15:51
PM: Adjara to become main driving force for Georgian tourism Tourism 15:50
India lifts export ban on some products to Uzbekistan during COVID-19 Finance 15:40
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of face mask factory in Sumgayit (PHOTO) Politics 15:39
South Korea sends additional humanitarian aid to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 15:34
FAO supports bee farmers in Azerbaijan despite tough pandemic times Business 15:31
Turkey-Italy trade turnover drops amid COVID pandemic Turkey 15:29
Kazakhstan launches container service on China-Turkmenistan train route Transport 15:27
Over 15 airlines may resume flights to Georgia Tourism 15:26
Russia’s Astrakhan receives humanitarian aid from Turkmenistan Business 15:24
48 more people die from coronavirus in Iran Iran 15:21
Expert: Info on work of Armenian PM's grandfather with Nazis shows glorification of fascist servants Politics 15:19
Georgia's International Airport named one of top ten airports in Eastern Europe Tourism 15:18
FM: Azerbaijan committed to political settlement of Karabakh conflict as soon as possible (PHOTO) Politics 15:17
Coronavirus quarantine regime extended in some Kazakhstan's regions Kazakhstan 15:15
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds foreign exchange auction Finance 15:12
South Korean construction company to build cement plant in Uzbekistan Construction 15:10
Azerbaijani Central Bank holds deposit auction Finance 15:04
Iran reveals export volume through East Azerbaijan's Jolfa customs Business 15:04
UNEP, Turkmenistan talk over Aral Sea protection issue Business 15:01
EBRD to provide financing to Turkey’s largest electricity company Oil&Gas 14:57
Uzbek analysts review COVID-19 impact on business activity Business 14:56
Embassy of Mexico in Azerbaijan organizes online discussion and presentation of “Polar Bear” short film Economy 14:51
Business activity slows in Uzbekistan Business 14:44
Georgia can use conditions of COVID-19 crisis to help economic recovery Business 14:41
Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank to increase cash backs Business 14:31
TAV Airports building new terminal in Kazakhstan’s Almaty airport Transport 14:20
CEO Gunnar Pahnke: Nar taking immediate actions to fight the coronavirus Economy 14:19
US Embassy welcomes agreement reached by Georgian political forces World 14:15
Amount of funds sold to Iran's banks for NIMA exchange rate drops Business 14:14
Azerbaijani combi boiler producer discloses timeframe to resume activity Business 14:12
Turkmenistan’s economic society locks deals with Hungary, Netherlands Business 14:08
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets Finance 14:02
Value of imports to Iran decreases Business 14:00
Additional cuts by Saudi, UAE, Kuwait show likelihood of sub-compliance Oil&Gas 13:59
Turkey - Ukraine trade turnover shows increase Turkey 13:58
Turkey-Iraq trade turnover soars in 1Q2020 Turkey 13:58
Number of Turkmen tourists visiting Turkey in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 13:46
Russia car sales plunge 72.4% in April year-on-year Russia 13:42
Indonesian coronavirus death toll tops 1,000 Other News 13:39
Malaysia reports 16 new coronavirus cases with no new deaths Other News 13:38
Two more banks liquidated in Azerbaijan Finance 13:26
One more person tests positive for COVID-19 in Georgia Georgia 13:15
Kazakh oil & gas company to buy pumps via tender Tenders 13:09
Georgia, China discuss ways to popularize Georgian wine Business 13:04
What Iran's 'supportive packages' to businesses really mean Business 13:02
Uzbekistan's Samarkand to tighten quarantine measures Uzbekistan 13:01
BP updates on exploration activities on Azerbaijan’s prospective areas Oil&Gas 12:59
South Caucasus Pipeline increases operating expenditure Oil&Gas 12:53
Iran discloses non-crude oil products export details Business 12:49
Turkish analyst: Azerbaijan's efforts in coronavirus response show efficiency Commentary 12:42
Uzbek Economic Court puts restaurant in Tashkent up for auction Business 12:36
Iran’s Eghtesad Novin Bank seeks to raise value of its properties Business 12:30
Uzbek government aims to expand country's agricultural sector Business 12:21
BP discloses number of drilled wells at Shah Deniz Oil&Gas 12:19
BP increases output from Shah Deniz Oil&Gas 12:06
Tariffs for cargo transportation increase month-on-month in Kazakhstan Business 11:59
Crude oil, natural gas output increases in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 11:58
Uzbekistan outlines plan for launching digital economy projects ICT 11:56
Ryanair to resume 40% of July flights with new rules for passengers Europe 11:51
Uzbek company's flour production up in 1Q2020 compared to 1Q2019 Business 11:51
Turkmenistan, Israel talk exports, agricultural sector development Business 11:46
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan reduces crude oil exports Oil&Gas 11:46
Kazakhstan's business activity affected by lower oil prices, oil demand Business 11:40
Azerbaijani oil prices change Oil&Gas 11:37
BP: Sangachal terminal reduces oil exports Oil&Gas 11:30
Associated gas deliveries from ACG to SOCAR revealed Oil&Gas 11:23
Iranian currency rates for May 12 Finance 11:16
Turkey suffers significant decline in number of air passenger traffic Turkey 11:13
BP increases capital expenditure on Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 11:07
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale May 12 Oil&Gas 11:06
Apple, Netflix start paying VAT in Uzbekistan Finance 11:04
All news