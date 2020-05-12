Georgia stays committed to Eastern Partnership goals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

Georgia stays committed to Eastern Partnership (EaP) goals, said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Davit Zalkaliani, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The EU's Foreign Affairs Council adopted a final document on the Eastern Partnership, which assesses its importance and outlines the directions for future cooperation, on May 11, the report said.

“We welcome the conclusion of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on the future of Eastern Partnership that reaffirms our EU aspiration goals, including a pledge for further alignment with EU market,” Zalkaliani commented on his Twitter page.

According to the foreign minister, Georgia stays committed to goals of EaP and shares the intention to make this policy more ambitious.

“Looking forward to the upcoming EaP summit”, minister wrote.

The Eastern Partnership is a joint policy initiative which aims to deepen and strengthen relations between the European Union, its Member States and its six Eastern neighbors including Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

In this framework, guiding the EU's relations with its neighbors is the EU’s Global Strategy and the revised European Neighborhood Policy which call on the need to focus on increasing the stabilization and resilience of the EU's Eastern neighbors.

