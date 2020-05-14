Lithuania sends humanitarian medical aid to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Lithuania has sent humanitarian medical aid to Georgia to help the country in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports via Georgian Embassy in Lithuania.

Georgian Ambassador Plenipotentiary to Lithuania Levan Ghvachliani participated in the ceremony of sending the cargo from Lithuania to Georgia.

“The humanitarian aid is a bright example of close partnership relations between Georgia and Lithuania. The embassy expresses gratitude to Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry, Defense Ministry and government of Lithuania for solidarity and support,” reads the message from Georgian embassy in Lithuania.

Georgia and Lithuania established diplomatic relations on September 16, 1994. The countries cooperate in the fields of economy, culture, education, agriculture, and health.

