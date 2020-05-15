Four new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15

Four new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed in Georgia, bringing the total number of infected people to 671, Trend reports with reference to the government's stopcov.ge website.

According to the latest figures, the number of recovered patients reached 383. Twelve people died from the virus.

Currently, 3,873 people remain under quarantine, 404 persons – in inpatient care.

Georgian health officials once again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19, the report said.

Georgia declared a state of emergency until May 22 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

