One new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

One new case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was confirmed in Georgia, bringing the total number of infected people in the country to 702, Trend reports via the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

According to the latest figures, the number of recovered patients reached 456. Twelve people died from the virus.

NCDC said 40,711 people underwent polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing so far.

Georgian health officials once again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19, the report said.