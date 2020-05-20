Georgia's COVID-19 cases climb to 713

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Six new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been recorded in Georgia, bringing the total number of infected to 713, said the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC), Trend reports referring to Georgian media.

According to the latest figures, 475 patients have recovered from the novel virus so far. Some 12 patients died.

Currently, 3,519 people remain under quarantine, and 351 persons are under medical supervision.

Georgian health officials once again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19, the report said.