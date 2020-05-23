Georgia appoints new ambassador to NATO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian ambassadors to NATO and Geneva will exchange their positions, Trend reports via Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As reported, the new Ambassador of Georgia to the UN Office in Geneva will be Alexandre Maisuradze, while Victor Dolidze will serve as the Ambassador of Georgia in NATO.

Victor Dolidze was appointed as Georgia’s Permanent Representative to Geneva in 2017. He served as Georgia’s State Minister of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration from 2016 to 2017. Dolidze also was Georgia’s Ambassador to Austria and Hungary and Georgia’s Permanent Representative to OSCE and other international organisations in Vienna in 2005-2009.

Alexandre Maisuradze was appointed as Georgia’s Ambassador to NATO in 2015.

From 2012 to 2015 Maisuradze worked as the Ambassador of Georgia to the Republic of Austria, Deputy Permanent Representative of Georgia to the OSCE and other international organizations in Vienna, Austria.

Maisuradze also held various positions at the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including as the Attaché in Disarmament and Arms Control Division of the Ministry, which he started in 1998.

