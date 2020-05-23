Number of coronavirus cases increases in Georgia

Georgia 23 May 2020 12:50 (UTC+04:00)
Number of coronavirus cases increases in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been recorded in Georgia, bringing the total number of infected to 728, said National Center for Disease Control and Public Health, Trend reports referring to Georgian media.

According to the latest figures, 495 patients have recovered from the novel virus so far, while 12 patients died.

Currently, 3,511 people are in quarantine, and 243 persons are under medical supervision.

Georgian health officials once again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19, the report said.

Georgia declared a state of emergency until May 23 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

